Shakib's only target to give return of love



Shakib speaks on his YouTube channel. photo:: screenshot

"I got support more than my expectation," Shakib spoke in a video message posted on his official YouTube channel. "Spectators, journalist and countrymen living in home and abroad had supported me a lot. When I'll resume playing, the only thing I'll keep in mind that how to give the return of such huge volume of love".

Shakib made a fun that luck always favours him and it goes to his fore even during his ban. He said, "I actually missed nothing to mention specially. Missed Bangladesh to some extant since I spent most of my time outside the country".

He informed that comeback is his only headache now. "It'll not be easy to start where I left but I think everybody will support me to make my struggle easy," he replied to a question regarding his comeback plan.

Shakib shared his feelings of getting ban for the first time as well which he kept hidden within his heart throughout the year. "I definitely upset after getting ban and was remorseful as well. Making such mistake was unwise for me. I'll take it as a big lesson. The extent of penalty is not at my hands and I admitted what had set for me" he explained.

ICC's Anti Corruption Unit (ACSU) started inspection against Shakib even before the commencement of the World Cup and Shakib knew it. He was asked if that influenced Shakib to do something extraordinary in the World Cup. Shakib blew away it and said, "Inspection started in November December (of 2018). So, I could be banned even before the World Cup".

"It didn't work back of mind that I've to well since I'm going to get penalty. Rather I had intension to do a good performance since I couldn't do anything mentionable in my previous World Cups. I couldn't spread my reputation on World stage earlier. My age was also supporting me. There have certain ages in cricket to rise on peak of the form," he disclosed the secret.

Shakib was asked if his teammates take him easily after such ban. "I don't know what's going on in whose mind. Doubt and unfaith can take place in many," he replied. "I had communicated with all of them during prohibition and I felt nothing wrong. Hopefully, I'll not face any problem here and they will believe to the extant they did earlier," he expected.

He suggested fellow cricketers and rising stars to be conscious about bookies and to communicate anti-corruption authorities making no late. "None of the cricketers should make such mistakes. When any such situation arrives, you should follow the ICC Code of conduct immediately, which is to inform anybody related to anti-corruption no matter whether local or international," he advised. He also told them not to take things lightly.















