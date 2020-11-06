Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib's only target to give return of love

Advised next gen players to follow ICC Code of Conduct

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Shakib speaks on his YouTube channel. photo:: screenshot

Shakib speaks on his YouTube channel. photo:: screenshot

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan came with answers of the questions from fans and journalists on Wednesday. It was for the first time he came to discuss openly after lifting the ban on him. He thanked his fan and followers for their support and promised to give return of their love.
"I got support more than my expectation," Shakib spoke in a video message posted on his official YouTube channel. "Spectators, journalist and countrymen living in home and abroad had supported me a lot. When I'll resume playing, the only thing I'll keep in mind that how to give the return of such huge volume of love".
Shakib made a fun that luck always favours him and it goes to his fore even during his ban. He said, "I actually missed nothing to mention specially. Missed Bangladesh to some extant since I spent most of my time outside the country".  
He informed that comeback is his only headache now. "It'll not be easy to start where I left but I think everybody will support me to make my struggle easy," he replied to a question regarding his comeback plan.
Shakib shared his feelings of getting ban for the first time as well which he kept hidden within his heart throughout the year. "I definitely upset after getting ban and was remorseful as well. Making such mistake was unwise for me. I'll take it as a big lesson. The extent of penalty is not at my hands and I admitted what had set for me" he explained.
ICC's Anti Corruption Unit (ACSU) started inspection against Shakib even before the commencement of the World Cup and Shakib knew it. He was asked if that influenced Shakib to do something extraordinary in the World Cup. Shakib blew away it and said, "Inspection started in November December (of 2018). So, I could be banned even before the World Cup".
"It didn't work back of mind that I've to well since I'm going to get penalty. Rather I had intension to do a good performance since I couldn't do anything mentionable in my previous World Cups. I couldn't spread my reputation on World stage earlier. My age was also supporting me. There have certain ages in cricket to rise on peak of the form," he disclosed the secret.
Shakib was asked if his teammates take him easily after such ban. "I don't know what's going on in whose mind. Doubt and unfaith can take place in many," he replied. "I had communicated with all of them during prohibition and I felt nothing wrong. Hopefully, I'll not face any problem here and they will believe to the extant they did earlier," he expected.
He suggested fellow cricketers and rising stars to be conscious about bookies and to communicate anti-corruption authorities making no late. "None of the cricketers should make such mistakes. When any such situation arrives, you should follow the ICC Code of conduct immediately, which is to inform anybody related to anti-corruption no matter whether local or international," he advised. He also told them not to take things lightly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise as Werner's penalty double sinks Rennes
Players concerned over Qatar trip for Asian Champions League, union says
Maradona recovering well after brain surgery: Doctor
Barca, Juve win in Champions League as woeful ManU beaten
Rafael Nadal notches 1,000th win
Mahmudul elated to get a bat as gift from Mahmudullah
Shakib not concern about captaincy but to start where he left off
Salahuddin not worried about Shakib's fitness


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft