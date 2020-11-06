

Nepal football team arrives in city

The thirty-five member squad included 25 players and ten officials. The matches are scheduled for November 13 and November 17 at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Prior to their departure, six players of Nepal were tested positive for COVID-19 so the six players could not accompany the team to play the two matches.

Nepal team's head coach Bal Gopal Maharjan, who is leading the team, after arriving in the Shahjalal International airport said that their government gave them permission to play the two friendly matches that is why they have come to play here and both Nepal and Bangladesh will be benefited from the two matches prior to the next year's FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

Replying to a question, Nepal head coach said they are focusing for good performance and good result and would give their best performance in the two matches.

Gopal said they would also try to improve their FIFA ranking by snatching good results from the two friendlies.

Replying to another question, Gopal said he have seen some matches of Bangladesh but not any matches in recent time.

A BFF source informed BSS that the players and officials of Nepal team are scheduled to give their sample for COVID-19 test this afternoon and they would be able to join their training session only after receiving negative reports.



Squad:

Ajit Bhandari, Ananta Tamang, Anjan Bista , Bikram Lama, Bishal Shreshtha, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Nawayug Shrestha, Ranjir Dhamal, Ravi Paswan, Saroj Dahal, Sujal Shrestha, Suman Ayral, Tej Tamang, Sesehang Aangdembay, George Prince Karki, Bharat Khawas, Subash Gurung, Tshring Gurung, Dilam Loktam, Pujan Uperkoti, Bimal Rana, Deep Karki, Arik Bista, Darshan Gurung and Bikash Khawas. -BSS















