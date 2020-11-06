Associated Oxygen declares 10pc dividend





The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on December 22 at 3:30pm through the digital platform.

The record date is November 25, according to an official disclosure on Thursday.

The company has reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 1.87, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 19.25 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 2.66 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk. 1.51, Tk. 17.37 and Tk. 2.37 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The sponsors/directors hold 2,91,24,186 shares out of 95,000,000 shares of the company and the cash dividend amounting to Tk. 13,175,163 is payable for a total of 65,875,814 public shares.

The Associated Oxygen, which made its trading debut on October 25 this year, raised Tk 150 million from the capital market under the fixed price method.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 950 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.10 billion, while the total number of securities is 95 million.

The sponsor-directors own 30.66 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 28.70 per cent, and the general public 40.65 per cent as on October 22, 2020, the DSE data showed.















