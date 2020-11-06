

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman (right) and Millennium Information Solution Mahmud Hossain (left) signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations virtually in the city recently. Under this agreement, Millennium Information Solution will incorporate the Internationally Shariah Compliant and Award-winning Islamic Core Banking System (CBS) named Ababil for the operation of the MTB Islamic Banking Wing titled 'MTB Yaqeen'. Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), through the installation of Ababil, will be well equipped to serve Shariah-compliant banking services to its customers under the banner of 'MTB Yaqeen'. photo: Bank