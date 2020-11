Rafiqul Islam Standard Bank new DMD

Rafiqul Islam

Before Joining SBL he has a successful stint with BD Finance as DMD.

He has23 years of experience in banking and financial industries. He worked for Standard Chartered, Citi Bank N.A. and Dhaka Bank for 21 years.

Rafique started his career with Dhaka Bank Limited as a Probationary Officer in 1997. He worked as Resident Vice President at Citi Bank N.A. and Director, Relationship Management, Commercial Banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

Rafique did his MBA from IBA of University of Dhaka. He attended numerous seminars, workshops and training programs at home and abroad.

He is a certified credit professional from Omega UK and Moodys.















