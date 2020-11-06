Video
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:29 AM
ICCB President on global elite list

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman is among 150 'high impact' leaders in the area of business and social enterprises from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
 Mahbubur Rahman was interviewed under the 'Creating Emerging Market Project' (CEMP) at the Baker's Library of Harvard Business School (HBS) recently.
The Baker's Library Historical Collections will be published in the future for business students of Harvard Business School for their case studies.
HBS weighed his performance from his startup days of 1962 till to till date to adjudged Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman and CEO of ETBL Holdings as the first Bangladeshi to be placed in the  the list.
The interviews address pivotal moments of transition throughout these regions with particular emphasis on entrepreneurship, innovation, family business and globalisation of firms and brands, says HBS while explaining the CEMP. The CEMP is viewed as a unique teaching and research resource in business leadership.
Some of the interviewees include India-based global firms such as Bajaj, Cipla, Tata, Godrej, Oberoi and Tata; regional multinationals such as Dubai-based logistics group Aramax and luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, and the Saudi-based Jarir; multilatinas such as Bunge and Cencosud; and African firms including Nando's and the former Celtel (now part of Bharti Airtel).
Mahbubur Rahman during the interview reflected on his family background and his childhood in Cumilla and how in 1962 he started his first business, Eastern Trading Company (now ETBL Holdings), located in Chattogram.
Rahman also threw light on the difficulties that businesspeople used to face when Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan and during the post-liberation days.
He also explained how he had strongly lobbied for establishing banks, insurance companies and financial institutions in the private sector in the early 80s.
Rahman--who is also the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the English financial daily Financial Express, Bangladesh, also explained his entry into newspaper publication.
When asked to comment on the level of corruption in Bangladesh, Rahman traced the root of the vice in the British colonial rule and a resulting lack of transparency, archaic laws, and political cronyism.
Turning to his engagement with the International Chamber of Commerce, Rahman described how the ICCB differs from other chambers of commerce globally.
He presented a few examples of banking and financial sector reform that he has done with the organization, including encouraging an opening to private sector activity.
Rahman concluded his interview by discussing how Bangladesh reacted to the 2008 financial crisis and issues of succession.









