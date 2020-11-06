VMware launches new innovation for enterprises





Today, more than 15 million enterprise workloads run on VMware in the cloud, and more than 4,300 partners offer VMware-based cloud services.

The flourishing ICT industry in Bangladesh is one of the four vital pillars underpinning the country's transformation to a digital economy by 2021 . VMware, Inc. is an American publicly traded software company from California, USA. It provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services.

To help organizations survive and thrive in the most turbulent market in generations, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services which enable customers and partners in Bangladesh to unlock multi-cloud's full potential value by providing more developer freedom while providing IT with consistent and efficient security and operations.

VMware offers a complete cloud portfolio that delivers consistent infrastructure and operations and enables a flexible and agile developer model that allows businesses to improve IT agility, maximize uptime and performance and minimize business disruptions with VMware Cloud on AWS.

It also allows to extend or migrate on-premises VMware Applications on Microsoft Azure for cost savings and better TCO, simple, scalable, more secure infrastructure as-a-Service On-Premises with new VMware HCX workload migration capabilities added to VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.

Single VMware Marketplace featuring thousands of apps and solutions which can be deployed across vSphere, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and VMware Tanzu environments.

VMware Cloud Management enables organizations to consistently deploy, operate, and govern applications, infrastructure, and platform services across any cloud environment.















VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced new innovations to help customers build, run, manage, connect, and protect any app on any cloud, says a press releaeToday, more than 15 million enterprise workloads run on VMware in the cloud, and more than 4,300 partners offer VMware-based cloud services.The flourishing ICT industry in Bangladesh is one of the four vital pillars underpinning the country's transformation to a digital economy by 2021 . VMware, Inc. is an American publicly traded software company from California, USA. It provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services.To help organizations survive and thrive in the most turbulent market in generations, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services which enable customers and partners in Bangladesh to unlock multi-cloud's full potential value by providing more developer freedom while providing IT with consistent and efficient security and operations.VMware offers a complete cloud portfolio that delivers consistent infrastructure and operations and enables a flexible and agile developer model that allows businesses to improve IT agility, maximize uptime and performance and minimize business disruptions with VMware Cloud on AWS.It also allows to extend or migrate on-premises VMware Applications on Microsoft Azure for cost savings and better TCO, simple, scalable, more secure infrastructure as-a-Service On-Premises with new VMware HCX workload migration capabilities added to VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.Single VMware Marketplace featuring thousands of apps and solutions which can be deployed across vSphere, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and VMware Tanzu environments.VMware Cloud Management enables organizations to consistently deploy, operate, and govern applications, infrastructure, and platform services across any cloud environment.