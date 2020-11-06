Video
German car sales dip in October

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

FRANKFURT, Nov 5: New car sales in Germany fell slightly in October, official data showed Wednesday, ahead of renewed nationwide restrictions to curb a second coronavirus wave.
A total of 274,303 cars were registered last month in Europe's largest car market, a drop of 3.6 per cent compared with the year before, the KBA transport authority said.
"The uncertain economic outlook and the overall difficult sales situation of many companies has again led to a sharp decline in registrations," said EY analyst Peter Fuss.
The dip came ahead of a four-week "lockdown light" announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel, which curtails gastronomy, leisure and cultural activities for much of November and promises to subdue consumer spending.
Fuss said he was expecting a "renewed decline in willingness to buy among both private individuals and companies".
Unlike the first wave in the spring, which shut down much of the German economy and led to unprecedented falls in new car registrations, car dealerships and factories are staying open this time.    -AFP


