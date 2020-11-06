Video
Scrapping dual registration of vehicles demanded

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

BARVIDA leaders holding a meeting with BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumdar at his office on Wednesday.

BARVIDA leaders holding a meeting with BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumdar at his office on Wednesday.

BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) leaders demanded scrapping of dual registration of vehicles.
The dual registration is currently prevalent in the country. The vehicle is registered against the importer when it is importers and it is registered again when a buyer purchases it from the importer.
The demand was made during a meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumdar at his office on Wednesday.
During the meeting BARVIDA leaders submitted proposed to work jointly with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to control road accidents and improving the transport system of Dhaka.
The BARVIDA leaders requested the BRTA Chairman to control importing of substandard commercial vehicles and to develop the R&D (Research and Development) wing of BRTA.
Besides they praised the quick service of BRTA registration and fitness of the vehicles.
BARVIDA President Abdul Haque led the delegation. Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice President Mohd. Saiful Islam (Samrat), Treasurer Mohammed Anisur Rahman and Cultural Secretary Benazir Ahmed  attended the meeting.
The BRTA Chairman accepted the BARVIDA proposals positively and assured them of implementing those as soon as possible.  He, however formed a sub-committee and instructed it to work on the 'dual registration system' within existing law.
BRTA Secretary Khandaker Aliour Rahman, BRTA Director (Admin)  Azizul Islam and the high officials of BRTA also attended at the meeting.


