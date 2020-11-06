Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Evaly to deliver Samsung TV to 1 lakh families

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and Fair Electronics Chief marketing officer Mesbah Uddin flanked by their company colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreements in the city recently.

Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and Fair Electronics Chief marketing officer Mesbah Uddin flanked by their company colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreements in the city recently.

Evaly and Fair Electronics have taken initiative to work together with the goal of delivering Samsung smart TVs to one lakh families in the country.
The TVs of Samsung brand, can be purchased at attractive discounts and offers from the e-commerce based marketplace Evaly.com.bd, says a press release.
Fair Electronics, the maker and authorized distributor of Samsung products, signed an agreement with Evaly at later's office at Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and Fair Electronics Chief marketing officer (CMO) Mesbah Uddin, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
The signing ceremony was attended by Evaly Founder and CEO Mohammed Rassel and Marketing Head J. M. Taslim Kabir, Business Head Md. Ataul Haque and Fair Electronics Product Managers Md. Mushfiqur Rahman and Fahin Nasir.
As the day was Jail Murder Day, One minute's silence was observed in memory of the four national leaders before the signing ceremony.
In light of this agreement, Fair Electronics & Evaly will work as a collaborating partners under the slogan 'Digital Nation on Smart Television'.
According to a press release issued by Evaly, Samsung Television has been targeted to reach about one lakh families in the country.
The customers of Evaly will get the opportunity to buy the world's best brand Samsung's international quality TV at an attractive offer. As a result, Evaly hopes that about five lakh consumers in the country will be able to buy the TVs at affordable prices.
The press release further said that Samsung has set a target of selling more than 20,000 smart televisions across the country every month. In this way, Samsung TV will be delivered to one lakh families in the country through Evaly.
Evaly will initially sell Samsung's 32-inch smart TV, basic and smart considering customers' preferences; both versions are available at Evaly. Soon 4K resolution Crystal Ultra HD TV and Quantum Dot TV will also be available in the marketplace.
The TVs have a 1366 * 768 pixel high definition (HD) display and Dolby Digital Plus sound. There are two HDMI and one USB port for digital connectivity. Viewers can enjoy the right color scene on the display through Wide Color Enhancer and Pur Color technology.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ant Group fiasco reflects battle for China’s financial soul
Dutch govt backs KLM bailout after pilots agree to pay cut
Bankrupt Jet Airways world’s best-performing airline stock
Lufthansa warns of higher cash drain in fourth quarter
Associated Oxygen declares 10pc dividend
US election uncertainty turns focus on Fed
MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman
IBBL Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft