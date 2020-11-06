Evaly to deliver Samsung TV to 1 lakh families



Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and Fair Electronics Chief marketing officer Mesbah Uddin flanked by their company colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreements in the city recently.

The TVs of Samsung brand, can be purchased at attractive discounts and offers from the e-commerce based marketplace Evaly.com.bd, says a press release.

Fair Electronics, the maker and authorized distributor of Samsung products, signed an agreement with Evaly at later's office at Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin and Fair Electronics Chief marketing officer (CMO) Mesbah Uddin, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Evaly Founder and CEO Mohammed Rassel and Marketing Head J. M. Taslim Kabir, Business Head Md. Ataul Haque and Fair Electronics Product Managers Md. Mushfiqur Rahman and Fahin Nasir.

As the day was Jail Murder Day, One minute's silence was observed in memory of the four national leaders before the signing ceremony.

In light of this agreement, Fair Electronics & Evaly will work as a collaborating partners under the slogan 'Digital Nation on Smart Television'.

According to a press release issued by Evaly, Samsung Television has been targeted to reach about one lakh families in the country.

The customers of Evaly will get the opportunity to buy the world's best brand Samsung's international quality TV at an attractive offer. As a result, Evaly hopes that about five lakh consumers in the country will be able to buy the TVs at affordable prices.

The press release further said that Samsung has set a target of selling more than 20,000 smart televisions across the country every month. In this way, Samsung TV will be delivered to one lakh families in the country through Evaly.

Evaly will initially sell Samsung's 32-inch smart TV, basic and smart considering customers' preferences; both versions are available at Evaly. Soon 4K resolution Crystal Ultra HD TV and Quantum Dot TV will also be available in the marketplace.

The TVs have a 1366 * 768 pixel high definition (HD) display and Dolby Digital Plus sound. There are two HDMI and one USB port for digital connectivity. Viewers can enjoy the right color scene on the display through Wide Color Enhancer and Pur Color technology.















