Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:28 AM
Asia shares near 3-year high, bonds see boon in US stalemate

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SYDNEY, Nov 5:  Asian shares scaled a near three-year peak on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the prospect of US policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while also restraining government borrowing.
The risk of a prolonged contested election did remain, though the count was progressing in an orderly fashion with Democratic challenger Joe Biden narrowly ahead in key states.
"While the official outcome of the US election remains unknown, the odds of a Biden win and Republicans maintaining control of the Senate are increasingly becoming the most likely outcome," said Randal Jenneke, a portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price.
"This outcome is often seen as the 'goldilocks scenario' for financial markets -- no radical policy changes and the Fed providing ample liquidity to try to support the economy and financial markets when required."
A divided government would constrain fiscal stimulus and any 'radical policy changes', which would boost growth stocks such as healthcare, IT and consumer discretionary, Jenneke added.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 2per cent to reach its highest since February 2018. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.7per cent to a more than nine-month top and South Korea put on 2.4per cent.
Chinese blue chips gained 1.3per cent, aided by talk a Biden White House might ease back on trade war tariffs.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.6per cent and NASDAQ futures 1.4per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.3per cent and FTSE futures 0.25per cent.
Both President Donald Trump and Biden have paths to 270 Electoral College votes as states tallied mail-in ballots. Biden remained optimistic on winning while the Republican incumbent filed lawsuits and demanded recounts.
Betting sites swung toward Biden as the results trickled in, having earlier heavily favoured Trump.
Yet the prospects of the Democrats taking the Senate also dimmed, pointing to deadlock should Biden take the White House.
"A Biden win without full Senate support means less risk of regulation and higher corporate/personal taxes," wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.
"Asset market reaction over the past 24 hours confirms this view, with the US10-year yields declining sharply, and US tech/WFH/structural growth stocks outperforming on prospects of less economic aid."
Bond markets assumed a divided government would greatly reduce the chance of debt-funded spending on stimulus and infrastructure next year, and thus less bond supply.
That saw 10-year Treasury yields tumble all the way back to 0.74per cent, having touched a five-month top of 0.93per cent at one stage on Wednesday.
The overnight drop of 11 basis points was the largest single-day move since the COVID-19 market panic of March.
The diminished chance of US fiscal stimulus will pile pressure on central banks globally to inject liquidity, just as the Federal Reserve and Bank of England hold policy meetings.    -Reuters


