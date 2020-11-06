BSEC approves policy to facilitate brokerage houses





The approval was given at the 747th regular meeting of the commission chaired by BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam on Wednesday, said BSEC Executive Director (current responsibilities) and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

The BSEC spokesperson said the digital booth policy has been approved to expand the business of the brokerage house and facilitate services for investors.

He said the policy would help in the development of the stock market by increasing the capacity of market intermediaries and creating investment opportunities for all resident and non-resident investors in the country.

Under this policy, digital booths will be operated under the direct supervision and control of the head office of a broker or a full-fledged branch approved by BSEC which can be set up from the Union center of the country to the upazila, district level business center and similar areas abroad.



















The capital market regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the 'Digital Booth (Stock Broker / Track holder) Policy 2020' for brokerage houses.The approval was given at the 747th regular meeting of the commission chaired by BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam on Wednesday, said BSEC Executive Director (current responsibilities) and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.The BSEC spokesperson said the digital booth policy has been approved to expand the business of the brokerage house and facilitate services for investors.He said the policy would help in the development of the stock market by increasing the capacity of market intermediaries and creating investment opportunities for all resident and non-resident investors in the country.Under this policy, digital booths will be operated under the direct supervision and control of the head office of a broker or a full-fledged branch approved by BSEC which can be set up from the Union center of the country to the upazila, district level business center and similar areas abroad.