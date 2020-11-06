Dollar near 1-week lows before US election results





Democrat challenger Joe Biden is predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin but his party is falling short of expectations in Congressional elections, with the Senate looking increasingly likely to stay in Republican hands, making it hard to implement stimulus.

But financial markets were braced for days or even weeks of uncertainty as Trump has opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts in several states by pursuing lawsuits and a recount.

"The dollar will probably be caught between a haven bid on the uncertainty of the disputed election and a lack of interest in shorting the currency on the prospects of a potential Biden win," said John Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon. -Reuters

















