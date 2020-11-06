VAT payment thru e-cards, MFS to begin Nov 20





Officials of the revenue board said that traders would be able to pay VAT, SD and excise duty using their bank cards either through the Sonali Bank e-payment gateway or the e-payment platform of the project.

They will also be able to pay the taxes through mobile financial service (MFS) providers such as bKash, Rocket, Upay and Surecash and over Sonali bank accounts, they said. The VOP will carry out a trial run on November 9 before officially launching the facility, they added.

Now, traders who have bank accounts only with HSBC, Prime Bank, Midland Bank, Southeast Bank, BRAC Bank and Agrani Bank can pay taxes directly from their accounts.

The project introduced the VAT e-payment system on July 16. A number of banks will also be included into the system to expand the e-payment facility for businesses. Gradually, all banks which have online payment mechanisms will be brought under the scheme.

Officials said that businesses would be able to pay VAT, SD and excise duty using cards and MFS as per the respective limit on the payers' cards and MFS accounts. They said inclusion of cards and MFS would make the tax payment easier and reduce cost and time.

It will also make the online VAT returns filing system introduced in October last year popular, they added. Some 65,000 VAT payers out of around 2 lakh registered traders are submitting their VAT returns online now.















