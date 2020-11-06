Video
Denmark to continue ties with BD thru trade, dev

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Winnie Estrup Petersen (right) meets Public-Private Partnerships Authority (PPPA) Secretary and CEO Ms Sultana Afroz at the latter's office at Agargaon in the capital recently.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Winnie Estrup Petersen (right) meets Public-Private Partnerships Authority (PPPA) Secretary and CEO Ms Sultana Afroz at the latter's office at Agargaon in the capital recently.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Winnie Estrup Petersen held a courtesy meeting with Public-Private Partnerships Authority (PPPA) Secretary and CEO Ms Sultana Afroz at the latter's office at Agargaon in the capital recently
The Ambassador conveyed her intention of continuing Denmark's long-standing relationship with Bangladesh through public-private partnerships on development, foreign policy and trade.
She adorned the G2G PPP programme as transformation from aid to trade. Green growth and infrastructure collaboration options were also discussed as an area of mutual interest.
In addition, the discussion highlighted a strong commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and to support Bangladesh in its growth, according to a press release issued by PPPA
The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Government of Bangladesh has enjoyed more than 40 years of development cooperation.
Bangladesh is Asia's fastest-growing economy with massive infrastructure requirement and emerging consumer markets. Danish companies view these as a potential to invest in.
Danish investment present in Bangladesh record back to the 1970s in areas such as the dairy sector (DANO-Arla), pharmaceutical (Novo Nordisk), shipping & logistics (Maersk), and fertilizer sector (KAFCO).
Today, the investment portfolio is much broader with new investments in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, building materials, and constructions.


