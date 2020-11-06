Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (right) speakers to the directors of the Chattogram Chamber  of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) while CCCI President Mahbubul Alam looks on at the World Trade Centre in Chittagong on Thursday. Among others CCCI Director Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Honorary Consul (Gazipur) Mohammad Mohsin, South Korea Embassy Second Secretary Joo Ji Jung and Korea Trade Promotion Agency Chief Kim Jang-Won spoke on the occasion.  The Ambassador said around 200 South Korean firms invested about $1.2 billion in Bangladesh and mulling to invest more in this South Asia country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ant Group fiasco reflects battle for China’s financial soul
Dutch govt backs KLM bailout after pilots agree to pay cut
Bankrupt Jet Airways world’s best-performing airline stock
Lufthansa warns of higher cash drain in fourth quarter
Associated Oxygen declares 10pc dividend
US election uncertainty turns focus on Fed
MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman
IBBL Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula


Latest News
Ruthless Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
Bank of England to unveil more stimulus
Beijing bars arrivals from UK, Belgium
DU unveils grand plans for centenary celebrations
Konapara factory fire doused
Three battleground states could determine whether Trump or Biden wins
More godowns for storing grains to be built: Agriculture Minister
Nepal football team arrives in city
Fourteenth ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting Friday
I hope my teammates will love me like they did: Shakib
Most Read News
Youth 'commits suicide' appearing in Facebook live
Govt signs MoU to get Oxford vaccine
Fire at Konapara warehouse; 10 fire fighting units working
Booming economy of Bangladesh
BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves
Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader
Youth shot dead by 'Rohingya gang leader' in Cox’s Bazar
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
US Supreme Court may not have final say in election, despite Trump threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft