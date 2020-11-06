

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun















South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (right) speakers to the directors of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) while CCCI President Mahbubul Alam looks on at the World Trade Centre in Chittagong on Thursday. Among others CCCI Director Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Honorary Consul (Gazipur) Mohammad Mohsin, South Korea Embassy Second Secretary Joo Ji Jung and Korea Trade Promotion Agency Chief Kim Jang-Won spoke on the occasion. The Ambassador said around 200 South Korean firms invested about $1.2 billion in Bangladesh and mulling to invest more in this South Asia country.