‘RMG automation to cause widespread job cut’





Another analysis on impact of automation produced by International Labour Organization (ILO) said over 60 percent or 27 lakh garment workers in Bangladesh will lose jobs by 2041 and will be replaced by robots because of heavy automation of factory production and other activities.

It further said around 55 percent or 14 lakh workers in the furniture sector and 40 percent 10 lakh workers in agro processing will lose jobs under the impact of automation and mechanization of agriculture by that time.

The automation will also erode 35 percent or 4 lakh jobs in leather industry and 20 percent or 4 lakh in the tourism and hospitality sector, the ILO forecast said as reported by BGMEA website.

These disclosures were made at a chapter-wise analysis the 8th Five Year Plan presented by Dr Shamsul Alam, member of the general economic division of the planning commission in the city on Wednesday.

Unskilled women workers are going to be the front line victims to such changes.

Industries minister Nurul Maajid Mohammad Humayun, Jute and Textile Minister Gulam Dastigir Gazi took part in the meeting among other experts and senior planning commission officials while focusing discussion on major manpower training targets to absorb the retrenched workers in other emerging sector.

Experts pointed out that the government must begin taking measures for job creation in other potential sectors such as jute, footwear and leather goods, agro-processing, plastics and light engineering sectors.

They called for adopting necessary policy reforms to impart training for new skill development among excess workers to be redeployed in new sectors. Women are far more likely than men to be retrenched from their jobs owing to automation.

Therefore, a more forceful skill-development policy and programme need to be directed towards developing women skills with adequate investment in technical, vocational and other training options, they added.

Experts said technology-based education should get importance in the government's 8th Five Year Plan to create technical workers and especially make women and youths competent to survive in the competitive job market facing challenges of automation.

Besides, SME and service sectors should get priority as alternative sources of employment for big number of workers who will lose job under the impact of automation by end of 8th Five Year Plan. So keeping new job creation at the forefront, the government should give further priority to development of cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

In the same way, Dr Shamsul Alam said the service sector should be given tech-based training to create new employment for younger at a time the industry will see more automation and digital transition.















