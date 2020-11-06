Video
Stocks back to gaining tracks on buying

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Thursday after a day of slump as investors resumed buying of shares pushing indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) up.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 22.51 points or 0.45 per cent to 4,942 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 19.21 points to 1,725 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 5.62 points to 1,120 at close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 9.28 billion, up 13 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.20 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 358 issues traded, 146 ended lower, 120 closed higher while 92 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 179,615 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 326.80 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 3,980 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,949 billion in the previous day.
Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 954 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Peoples Insurance and Shinepukur Ceramic.
Associated Oxygen was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 27 per cent while International Leasing & Financial Services was the worst loser, losing 13.43 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 74 points to 14,188 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 46 points to close at 8,536.
Of the issues traded, 108 declined, 100 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.05 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 332 million.


