Friday, 6 November, 2020, 9:27 AM
MFS users grew 60 lakh in July-Sept amid pandemic

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Number of Mobile Financial Service (MFS) users grew by 60 lakh in July-September period of this year along with a Tk 32,063.41-crore increase in handset-based financial transaction amid coronavirus pandemic.
The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the number of registered MFS users rose to 9.48 crore at the end of September this year from 8.88 crore three months ago.
In July-September period, transactions through MFS surged to Tk 1,53,524.49 crore, up by 26.4 per cent from Tk 1,21,461.08 crore in transactions in the previous three months.
MFS operators said that people's need for MFS grew sharply after the coronavirus outbreak since access to the service was more convenient compared with bank-based transactions.
Increase in online purchase along with payments of salaries through MFS also gave a big boost to the service after the coronavirus outbreaz.
It would also facilitate the sending money from bank accounts to MFS accounts and vice versa. The central bank is yet to fix a fresh date to launch the interportability service, a BB official said.
Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, the second-largest MFS operator, told Journalist that Nagad had eased the account opening process for its subscribers. 'This latest technological innovation has given significant growth rate of account opening and transactions,' he said.
'We are also trying to get on-board as many payments points as possible and this is why payment through Nagad is also becoming popular helping digitise the financial transaction process. We are also helping the government to digitise public services, he said.
Nagad has recently reduced the service charge at Tk 9.99 for every Tk 1,000 cash-out and it has led to boost in new transactions. He hoped this situation will continue.
The BB data also showed that the number of active subscribers of MFS operators increased by 6.6 per cent or 1.69 crore to 27.3 crore in September from 25.61 crore in June.
Cash-in, a term referring to feeding or depositing of money to MFS accounts, increased by 20.69 per cent or Tk 2,524 crore to Tk 14,723.34 crore from Tk 12,199.71 crore three months ago.
Person-to-person transaction in MFS increased by 13.15 per cent, or Tk 1,727 crore, to Tk 14,857.08 crore in September from Tk 13,130.03 crore in June.


