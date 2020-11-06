Video
Letter To the Editor

Marital rape, a growing concern

Published : Friday, 6 November, 2020

Dear Sir

Marital rape is the act of sexual intercourse with one's spouse without the spouse's consent. Marital rape is widely experienced by women, is often a chronic sexual abuse for the victim which takes place within abusive relations. In such an unwelcomed sexual approach, the lack of consent of spouse is a prime concern which does not necessarily include any physical violence.

The issue of sexual violence within marriage has already been a growing tension in our country. Countless women suffer the severity of this forced sexual intercourse by their husbands in our male-dominated society. In the ideas about male and female sexuality within marriage, always sit is regarded as a right of husband in Bangladesh.





Marital rape either remains outside the criminal law or is illegal but widely tolerated. Sexual intercourse in marriage without consent must be addressed illegal and it should be declared as the violation of the fundamental rights of married women and their right to life and personal liberty. So, there should be a strict provision for married women to say a bold-'NO' to their husbands and remind husbands of their obligation to respect that 'NO.'

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



