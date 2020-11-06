

Nazarul Islam



Truly, our tourism still has not reached to a height enough to avail the country with full potentials. As of report 2019, the country stood 120th out of 140 countries in regard to the prospect of tourism. The number of foreign tourists has not increased in that ratio as is expected over the years. The majority of tourists who come to Bangladesh are from India. The remaining tourists mostly come from Asian countries with a small number from other lands. It is claimed that in case of domestic tourism we have reached to a height as around 90 lakh domestic tourists travel across the country in a year.



But how can it be pertinent when 1.5 to 1.6 million Bangladeshi tourists visit other countries each year? It is obvious that a great number of local tourists do not think of visiting the country's tourist attractions; rather show a great love to overseas tourism. However, our country is blessed with many attractive tourist places such as the Cox's Bazar, the Saint Martin's island, the Sundarbans and many more places. The Cox's Bazar is the world's longest natural sandy seashore. The Saint Martin's island, a coral island is an attraction for the visitors for its uniqueness to enjoy sunrise, sunset and exotic village life.



Not only that, the Sundarbans is one of the most beautiful mangrove forests in the world declared as the world heritage site by UNESCO, contributing to maintaining biodiversity as well as a place of research and relaxation for the people from different countries. In the same vein, some places in Sylhet such as Tamabil- Jaflong, Sri Mahalaxmi temple, the largest tea garden, and Lawacherra rain forest are also eye-catching apart from many wetlands and natural resources.



Branding our tourism industry



Among our neighbouring countries, India and the Maldives attract the most foreign tourists. Sri Lanka is not behind the race. Because, besides redesigning this high potential sector these countries have developed tourist-friendly atmosphere that helps them earn huge foreign currency every year and make their countries known as abodes of standard and safe living. Considering the huge prospects of tourism sector Bangladesh government reformed the national tourism policy in 2010 aiming to increase employment, ensure economic development, environmental purity and sustainability.



The major objective of the policy is to develop eco-tourism through conservation of natural resources and promote well-being of the community, preservation of cultural values of the local community and their participation. Government of Bangladesh has also launched an act of protected areas of tourism and special tourism zone. Consequently, a positive growth tendency in the tourism industry is being witnessed. The present government has taken a good number of initiatives which work for modernization of the country's tourism--a journey to boost up our economy through developing tourism.



But we are not branding our tourism enough to attract tourists home and abroad. Besides, common people are not conscious about the benefits of tourism in the economy. Tourism in the country is not cost effective for tourists, rather in many cases it is common to see that transports and hotel facilities are higher than those of many Asian countries. Visa processing is not friendly for tourists as it takes a long time. Language incompetency is another challenge as the people working in this sector hardly have multilingual expertise.



On top of that, the recent corona pandemic is wreaking damage on the tourist industry of the world. Almost all the sectors run irrespectively of public and private initiatives have already been plunged into the state of economic despondency and the tourism sector is not from the exemption, rather being the hardest hit by the recent crisis. Now is the time to ponder over the challenges and future prospects of country's tourism. It is very imperative to ensure modern tourism facilities. In this regard local and foreign private investors can contribute apart from government initiatives.



To attract foreign tourists, branding our tourism sector to the world community is a must. Electronic and print media need to telecast and publish different documentaries in order to boost our tourism sector. Visa process should be easy and tourist-friendly. People maintaining the sector should be given proper training. Besides, initiatives should be taken to deploy trained-rescuers with necessary equipment along with tourist police at different locations. More importantly, we have to ensure the positive image of our country so that tourists from overseas are interested in visiting our land.



Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University



















