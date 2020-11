Syed Masud Hossain, Photographer of the Films and Publication Department under the Information Ministry, died of Covid-19 on Monday (2 November, 2020). He was 61, says a press release on Wednesday.

Director of Films and Publication Department of the Ministry SM Golam Kibria and other officials expressed deep shock at the death.

They expressed deep shock and sorrow and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family of the diseased.