Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:10 AM
Fake physician fined in Manikganj

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Nov 4: Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) on Wednesday detected a fake Physician and fined him Tk 25 thousand.
The fake physician was identified as Sukumar Boidya, 45, son of late Sunil Kumar Boidya of village Dhall under Singair Upazila of the district.
Asaduzzaman Rumel, Assistant Director of DNCRP said acting on secret information he conducted a drive at Dhalla Bazar under Dhalla union of Singair Upazila and found him as a fake physician
He failed to show any authentic certificate for MBBS course but was running a pharmacy named 'Boidya Medical Hall' at Dhalla Bazar for long.
The so called physician just has passed SSC and completed a course as 'Pally Chikitshak' from Dhamrai.
But he has been treating the patients using MBBS degree with his name in his prescription.


