Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:10 AM
Ojha tries to ‘revive dead woman’

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 4: A family in Lalmoirhat sought the services of an 'Ojha' or healer to bring back a woman to life who had died of snakebite.
Tasiron Nesa, wife of Taslim Hossain of Mirzarcot Dahahati Danga village in Patgram upazila, was bitten by a snake while returning home on Monday.
She was taken to Patgram Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where she died on Tuesday. When the body was brought home in the evening, an Ojha claimed that Nesa was not dead but was merely unconscious after being bitten by the snake and offered to revive her.
Later, a two-hour drama played out at the house of the deceased where the Ojha made it look like he was trying to bring back the woman to life and make her drink water.
As the number of witnesses increased, the self-proclaimed healer brought his drama to an end and said the person could not be revived. Finally, the victim was buried around 9:00pm.


