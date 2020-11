Banking Event

NCC Bank Chairman S. M. Abu Mohsin along with Vice-Chairman Md. Abul Bashar, Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir and other high officials inaugurating its VISA Signature Card at a ceremony held in city on Wednesday. Customer now can get immediate cash advance facility, special EMI Smartpay facilities, various discount facilities along with different lifestyle benefits and so on.