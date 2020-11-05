

Premier Bank launches Islami Banking Window Services

Sixteen more branches are also ready to introduce the system, says a press release.

The Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO Reazul Karim along with the 4 respective branch managers and senior management personnel jointly cut a ribbon to mark the inauguration of the Islami Banking Window, which will provide all kinds of Islami Banking facilities.

Premier Bank Chairman Dr. H.B.M Iqbal, Shahriah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. M. Shomsher Ali (not in the picture) were present at the ceremony.















