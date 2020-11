BMW warns of pandemic risks as Q3 profit rebounds

Sales of luxury cars reached a new record in the quarter, but the cautious outlook sent BMW shares lower on Wednesday.

"After a more stable phase in the economic environment in the third quarter, the pandemic is now clearly regaining momentum," BMW said. "If the pandemic takes an even more serious course and the global economy experiences a perceptible downturn, the risk exposure could be considerable, particularly on the demand side."

BMW shares dropped 3.1per cent in early trade, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI index.

Like rival Mercedes DAIGn.DE, BMW's quarterly pretax profit recovered in the third quarter, rising 9.6per cent to 2.46 billion euros ($2.87 billion), lifted by an 8.6per cent increase in deliveries of luxury cars.

The automotive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin rebounded to 6.7per cent, from minus 10.4per cent in the second quarter and 6.6per cent a year earlier.

"BMW beat mostly on earnings quality with auto margin recovering to year ago level," Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said, pointing to prudent cost management, lower R&D spending and a rebound in demand from China.

Deliveries of BMW-branded vehicles jumped of 9.8per cent during the quarter, mainly thanks to a 31per cent spike in China, which helped offset a 15.7per cent drop in demand in the United States, where the pandemic has hit sales. -Reuters

















