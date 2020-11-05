Video
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:09 AM
Huawei Watch Fit generates huge response

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

The fitness featured device Huawei Watch Fit has got huge response from the young users of the country and the device is now available at the authorized sales center of Smart Technologies BD Limited, the country's distributor of Huawei.
Besides, The Huawei Watch Fit is also reachable at online shop Pickaboo.com and the retail shop of technology product Eerna, says a press release.
Recently launched in the country, available in mesmerizing Black and Orange color, Huawei Watch Fit is priced at Tk 9,999 only.
The intelligent technology of Huawei Watch Fit can identify 44 physical gestures and through that 12 different workout courses of exercise can be completed.
This fitness device has a rounded rectangular display of 1.84 inches with HD resolution on the AMOLED display. Other special features include GPS, Accelerometer and Gyro.
The non-removable lithium ion battery of the watch ensures up to ten days backup. The watch will remain active under 50 meters deep water. With all these sophisticated features, the device weighs only 34 grams and has a 4 GB built-in memory. For super connectivity it has Bluetooth 5.0.


