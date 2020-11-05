India domestic flights to remain capped at 60pc till Feb





"Presently (the 60per cent cap on domestic capacity is) till February 24, 2021. But it can be revised, if needed," said a senior aviation official. Domestic air traffic has been picking up after being allowed to resume on May 25 following a two-month Covid-induced lockdown. While May 25 had seen 30,000 people flying within India, this number had risen to 2 lakh on November 2.

Given the gradual and steady revival in domestic air travel, the aviation ministry had recently said it may soon hike the 60per cent to 75per cent. But now the 60per cent cap could remain till February 24, unless either that date is extended again or brought forward.

Earlier on Thursday (before this decision was known), Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan was asked if the decision to extend 60per cent cap was getting a bit delayed to catch the Diwali rush. "Given the land factors (aircraft occupancy) airlines have at this time, there is adequate capacity (to handle festive rush). The ministry s examining the issue of raising the cap further," Kannan had said.

DGCA data for domestic flights in September, 2020, shows big airlines having a load factor ranging from SpiceJet's 73per cent to Air India's 57.9per cent. This basically means domestic flights are still flying with partially-filled planes and can accommodate more passengers when demand increases a little more as is expected in the coming holiday season.

With 60per cent of the originally approved summer schedule for domestic flight capacity allowed to be deployed, the DGCA had cleared a schedule for 12,983 weekly domestic flights covering 95 airports in winter 2020-21 - down 44.3per cent from 23,307 in winter 2019-20.

The schedule approved with the current cap of 60per cent has seen maximum drop in weekly domestic flights of SpiceJet - 1,957, down 55per cent from 4,316 last winter. This is followed by Air India - 1,126, down 50per cent from last winter's 2,254; GoAir - 1,203, down 48per cent from 2,308; IndiGo - 6,006, down 42per cent from 10,310.

The current pecking order for top 3 airlines in terms of weekly flights is: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India group (AI plus Alliance Air together at 1,736). The two Tata Group airlines - Vistara (852) and AirAsia India (885) - together are neck-to-neck with AI group with 1,737 weekly flights.









The list of 95 airports which will get schedule domestic flights in winter shows Gujarat has the maximum cities linked by air at nine. It is followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra at eight each. Assam, Tamil Nadu, UP and Rajasthan have six cities each. -TNN





