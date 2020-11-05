Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

DUBAI, Nov 4: United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would start direct fights to Israel this month with twice daily services between Dubai and Tel Aviv.
The announcement comes after the Middle East states in August agreed to establish formal ties, including launching direct flights between the two countries.
Dubai state-owned flydubai will operate 14 weekly services between the UAE's and Israel's financial capitals from Nov 26, it said on its website.
Tickets for those flights were now on sale.
Dubai's Emirates, the UAE's biggest airline, will sell tickets on the flydubai service through a codeshare agreement between the carriers, an Emirates spokeswoman said.
UAE and Israeli citizens are able to visit each others' country without applying for a visa before travelling as part of agreements recently signed between the two states.
Israeli airlines Israir and Arkia have advertised packages to Dubai for flights starting on Dec. 9, but say they are yet to receive final approval for the flights.
El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA, the country's biggest airline, has not advertised flights.
The aviation industry is enduring its worst crisis after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.




El AL and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways have recently operated flights being the two countries carrying official delegations.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eastern Bank joins FCI as a member
Banking Event
Premier Bank launches Islami Banking Window Services
BMW warns of pandemic risks as Q3 profit rebounds
Huawei Watch Fit generates huge response
India domestic flights to remain capped at 60pc till Feb
Emirates offers unpaid leave of 12 months to some pilots
UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft