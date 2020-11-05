Britain sets up share trading clash with EU





Britain left the EU in January and access to the bloc ends on Dec. 31, leaving both sides to decide where investors in their jurisdictions are obliged to trade shares.

The EU's securities watchdog ESMA has already said that investors from the bloc can only trade sterling-denominated shares in London, Europe's centre for multi-currency cross-border stock trading on platforms like the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, Cboe, and Aquis Exchange.

But Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it would allow firms to continue from January trading all shares on trading venues from the EU where they choose to do so, rather than limiting themselves to platforms headquartered in Britain. -Reuters

















LONDON, Nov 4: Banks and asset managers in Britain can use exchanges from the European Union to trade shares from January, Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday, creating a cross-border clash in securities rules for investors.Britain left the EU in January and access to the bloc ends on Dec. 31, leaving both sides to decide where investors in their jurisdictions are obliged to trade shares.The EU's securities watchdog ESMA has already said that investors from the bloc can only trade sterling-denominated shares in London, Europe's centre for multi-currency cross-border stock trading on platforms like the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, Cboe, and Aquis Exchange.But Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it would allow firms to continue from January trading all shares on trading venues from the EU where they choose to do so, rather than limiting themselves to platforms headquartered in Britain. -Reuters