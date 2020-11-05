Video
Thursday, 5 November, 2020
Peso, yuan hit as US vote stirs trade worries

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Nov 4:  Mexico's peso and China's yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe Biden.
After several hours of wild swings on financial markets, a number of developing world stock indexes gained ground, but a rise for the dollar put pressure on other currencies, with South Africa's rand falling 1.4per cent.
The rouble, which has drawn strength from Trump's commitment to oil and close ties with President Vladimir Putin, was among the more resilient, down just 0.4per cent after rising in early trade.
The peso, a high-profile sufferer under Trump's presidency, lost about 2.4per cent to the dollar, while China's yuan , a target of US trade ire for nearly three years, shed 0.5per cent. South Korea's won <KRW=KFTC and the Singapore dollar both weakened.
 "FX markets had ... priced for a clean Biden win," said Chris Turner, Global Head Of Markets with Dutch bank ING in London.
"Instead, early news that Republicans had performed well in Florida and that exit polls pointed to a much closer race than had been expected have warned of a return of the Red Wave."
Both Trump and Biden claimed they were on course for victory after results for a majority of states were called, with Trump ahead in several mid-West swing states where final counts may take days.    -Reuters
Emerging market currencies rose in the run-up to the election, as bets of a clear Biden victory pressured the US dollar and supported expectations of more fiscal spending that will stoke growth in the world's biggest economy.
The greenback gained about 1per cent on Wednesday.
"It's still too early to make a decisive call on the overall elections, but markets appear to be paring back hopes for the so-called blue wave," said Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM.
"The dollar index's attempt to reclaim the psychologically important 94.0 handle is also indicative of the dampened expectations that the US Senate will adopt an obvious blue tilt."
For the rand the dollar move overshadowed data showing the country's factory activity expanded for the first time in 18 months in October.
Trump's claim on Twitter that the election was being stolen also dampened the mood, pulling back MSCI's index of emerging market stocks after early gains.
Still, EMEA stocks held their gains, with Turkish stocks adding 1.2per cent, while those in South Africa rose 1per cent.
In central Europe, Hungary's forint dropped 0.3per cent to the euro after the country outlined plans to close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew to try to curb the coronavirus.-Reuters


