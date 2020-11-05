Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

83pc power looms imported on lower duty not installed

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Thirty-six textile mills in Narsingdi did not install over 83 per cent of power looms imported under duty benefit at their factories over the last five years, National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials said.
The textile mills owners imported a total of 30,353 power looms in the last five years under concessionary duty at 1 per cent rate applicable for capital machinery import but installed only 5,021 power looms at their factories as per condition of the benefits.
The National Board of Revenue officials said that the mills authorities sold 25,332 power looms in the open market, violating the conditions of import. At least Tk 200 crore in customs duty and taxes and Tk 39 crore in VAT have been lost due to the irregularities.
The Narsingdi Division of the Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (East) detected the irregularities in recent drives conducted at the factories based on intelligence, they said. As per NBR  conditions of statutory regulatory order, machinery imported under duty benefit should be used only for production purpose and strictly prohibits sell and transfer to others.
In many cases, the VAT officials found that the mills owners imported products for which customs duty at higher rate was applicable under the special arrangement offered to manufacturers.
They said that VAT office had also identified the individuals involved with the irregularities. It also requested the Customs House, Chattogram (CHC) to enhance monitoring to prevent such malpractice at  import stage and take legal steps against violators.
Textile mills involved in such irregularities include Zohra Textile Mills, Aida Textile, Al Amin Textile, Amin Mir Textile, Ovi Tie Dye and Swing House, Karim Textile, RK Textile, Fahad Textile, Agomoni Textile, SB Textile, Bunon Textile, Moni Textile, Nijhum Textile.
Umaiza Textile, Modern Textile, Shilpi Textile, Sultana Textile, Moon Tex, MR Textile, HR Textile, Harun Textile, Mother Textile, Rangdhanu Textile, Madina Textile, Zarif Textile, Baroza Textile, Hazi Sizing Mills, Haque Textile, Momin Textile, Yeamin Spinning, Sneha Moni Textile and Sarker Textile Mills are also on the list.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eastern Bank joins FCI as a member
Banking Event
Premier Bank launches Islami Banking Window Services
BMW warns of pandemic risks as Q3 profit rebounds
Huawei Watch Fit generates huge response
India domestic flights to remain capped at 60pc till Feb
Emirates offers unpaid leave of 12 months to some pilots
UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft