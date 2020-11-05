DCCI urges Vietnamese businesses to invest in BD





He made the plea while Vietnam's Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien called on Shams Mahmud at his office in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, the DCCI president requested the ambassador to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DCCI and the embassy to facilitate enhance trade and investment from both sides.

As a part of trade facilitation, he said, a Vietnam desk can be established in the DCCI Office.

"If Bangladesh could manage to gain the observer status in the ASEAN trading block, trade and commerce of Bangladesh with that region will grow manifold.

He said, textiles, tourism, blue economy, construction, light engineering and leather are some of the potential sectors where Vietnamese investors can invest directly or in the form of joint ventures.

Replying to DCCI president, Pham Viet Chien pointed out that the bilateral trade volume between Vietnam and Bangladesh in 2019-20 was USD 742.16 million. Out of it Bangladesh's export to Vietnam was only US$ 48.16 million and Vietnam's export to Bangladesh was USD 694 million, he added.

He also underscored the importance of increasing know-how, interactions, business to business match-making, exchange of trade delegations and arranging both-way trade fairs to increase the trade and Bangladesh's trade in particular. DCCI Vice President Mohammad Bashiruddin, Secretary General (Acting) Afsarul Arifeen and Secretary Md Joynal Abdin were also present during the meeting.

















