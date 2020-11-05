Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks halts 4-day gaining streak on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a three-day gaining streak on Wednesday as the bargain hunters booked profit pulling down major indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 8.41 points or 0.17 per cent to 4,919 while the DSE Shariah Index edged down by 0.70 point to close at 1,114 and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 4.05 points to 1,706 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the rose to Tk 8.20 billion, up 3.14 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.95 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 189 ended lower, 95 closed higher while 73 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 158,852 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 273.74 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Tk 3,949 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,950 billion in the previous day.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 6.14 million shares worth Tk 802 million changing hands, followed by Asia Pacific Insurance, Associated Oxygen, Peoples Insurance and Republic Insurance.
Eastern Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zahintex Industries was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 11 points to close at 14,114 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 5.0 points to close at 8,490.
Of the issues traded, 142 declined, 70 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.91 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 429 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eastern Bank joins FCI as a member
Banking Event
Premier Bank launches Islami Banking Window Services
BMW warns of pandemic risks as Q3 profit rebounds
Huawei Watch Fit generates huge response
India domestic flights to remain capped at 60pc till Feb
Emirates offers unpaid leave of 12 months to some pilots
UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights this month


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft