Stocks halts 4-day gaining streak on profit taking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 8.41 points or 0.17 per cent to 4,919 while the DSE Shariah Index edged down by 0.70 point to close at 1,114 and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 4.05 points to 1,706 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the rose to Tk 8.20 billion, up 3.14 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.95 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 189 ended lower, 95 closed higher while 73 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 158,852 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 273.74 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Tk 3,949 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,950 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 6.14 million shares worth Tk 802 million changing hands, followed by Asia Pacific Insurance, Associated Oxygen, Peoples Insurance and Republic Insurance.

Eastern Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zahintex Industries was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 11 points to close at 14,114 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 5.0 points to close at 8,490.

Of the issues traded, 142 declined, 70 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.91 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 429 million.































Stocks halted a three-day gaining streak on Wednesday as the bargain hunters booked profit pulling down major indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 8.41 points or 0.17 per cent to 4,919 while the DSE Shariah Index edged down by 0.70 point to close at 1,114 and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 4.05 points to 1,706 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the rose to Tk 8.20 billion, up 3.14 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.95 billion.Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 189 ended lower, 95 closed higher while 73 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.A total number of 158,852 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 273.74 million shares and mutual fund units.The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Tk 3,949 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,950 billion in the previous day.Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 6.14 million shares worth Tk 802 million changing hands, followed by Asia Pacific Insurance, Associated Oxygen, Peoples Insurance and Republic Insurance.Eastern Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zahintex Industries was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 11 points to close at 14,114 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 5.0 points to close at 8,490.Of the issues traded, 142 declined, 70 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.91 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 429 million.