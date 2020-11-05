

Titas gas bill payment now easier thru bKash

Both metered and non-metered (monthly) users will be eligible to avail this facility, said a press release.

Titas Gas customers from Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur and Sherpur will also get the opportunity uninterrupted gas service through this time-saving and cost-effective bill payment option.

They would not need to go anywhere or stand in long queues. It will also ensure social distancing amid the COVID situation. To pay the bill, customers have to select 'Gas' from 'Pay Bill' icon in bKash app.

Those who pay bills in monthly basis should select 'Non-metered'. Then they have to select the current month or if they wish, they can pay the arrears for 12 months at a time by selecting all those months. Then after entering customer code, mobile number and bKash PIN, the bill payment process will be completed.

Metered customers need to select the customer number and invoice number after selecting 'Metered' from gas bill payment option in bKash app. In next step, the bill payment can be completed by entering the bill amount and bKash PIN. 1% service charge will be added to the bill amount which will not exceed 30 taka.

After paying the bill, customers can get eco-friendly digital receipts which they can save as reference for future. For more convenience, customers can also save their gas account information in the bKash app which will make it easier to pay the bill later.

Due to technical issues, customers using meters that are subject to tax deduction at source will not be able to use this bill payment service.

Customers of Jalalabad, Sundarban and Paschimanchal gas can also pay bills through bKash. Besides, all kinds of electricity bills across the country can be paid through bKash. The largest number of utility bill payment service is now provided by bKash which includes WASA and BTCL telephone bills also.



















From now on, Titas Gas clients using domestic connection will be able to pay gas bills through bKash from anywhere any time. As a result, about 2.9 million domestic customers in Dhaka and 11 nearby districts can pay their bills easily using bKash app.Both metered and non-metered (monthly) users will be eligible to avail this facility, said a press release.Titas Gas customers from Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Manikganj, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur and Sherpur will also get the opportunity uninterrupted gas service through this time-saving and cost-effective bill payment option.They would not need to go anywhere or stand in long queues. It will also ensure social distancing amid the COVID situation. To pay the bill, customers have to select 'Gas' from 'Pay Bill' icon in bKash app.Those who pay bills in monthly basis should select 'Non-metered'. Then they have to select the current month or if they wish, they can pay the arrears for 12 months at a time by selecting all those months. Then after entering customer code, mobile number and bKash PIN, the bill payment process will be completed.Metered customers need to select the customer number and invoice number after selecting 'Metered' from gas bill payment option in bKash app. In next step, the bill payment can be completed by entering the bill amount and bKash PIN. 1% service charge will be added to the bill amount which will not exceed 30 taka.After paying the bill, customers can get eco-friendly digital receipts which they can save as reference for future. For more convenience, customers can also save their gas account information in the bKash app which will make it easier to pay the bill later.Due to technical issues, customers using meters that are subject to tax deduction at source will not be able to use this bill payment service.Customers of Jalalabad, Sundarban and Paschimanchal gas can also pay bills through bKash. Besides, all kinds of electricity bills across the country can be paid through bKash. The largest number of utility bill payment service is now provided by bKash which includes WASA and BTCL telephone bills also.