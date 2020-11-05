Nordic countries looking for more investment in BD





At a meeting with executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Md Sirazul Islam they discussed issues related to stronger partnership and Bangladesh's investment climate in the post-Covid-19, situation.

Sirazul Islam said Bangladesh is emerging as an investment-friendly country. "We are working on giving all investment services under one roof."

UNB adds: Bida chief said it is providing 21 services through one stop service (OSS) now and plans to offer 25 more by this year and 154 within next year. The services will enable investors to get all the services under one roof.

Citing Bangladesh's recent progress, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen showed interest in investing and reinvesting here. Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde showed interest to invest in the country's agriculture and food industry.

The large market of Bangladesh and the increasing purchasing power of its people is making the Swedish businessmen interested in the country, she said.

Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen said the country has a big investment in Bangladesh's telecommunications and showed interested in investing big in green technology, solar energy, jute, and jute products here.

























The ambassadors of three Nordic countries - Denmark, Norway and Sweden - said on Wednesday that their countries are eyeing on making big investments in Bangladesh and sought information on investment climate.At a meeting with executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Md Sirazul Islam they discussed issues related to stronger partnership and Bangladesh's investment climate in the post-Covid-19, situation.Sirazul Islam said Bangladesh is emerging as an investment-friendly country. "We are working on giving all investment services under one roof."UNB adds: Bida chief said it is providing 21 services through one stop service (OSS) now and plans to offer 25 more by this year and 154 within next year. The services will enable investors to get all the services under one roof.Citing Bangladesh's recent progress, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen showed interest in investing and reinvesting here. Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde showed interest to invest in the country's agriculture and food industry.The large market of Bangladesh and the increasing purchasing power of its people is making the Swedish businessmen interested in the country, she said.Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen said the country has a big investment in Bangladesh's telecommunications and showed interested in investing big in green technology, solar energy, jute, and jute products here.