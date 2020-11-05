Call for taking dev plan in line with Vision 2041





He made the remark while talking as key note speaker at a virtual consultation meeting on some sector-based chapters of the Eighth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). The General Economics Division (GED) of Bangladesh Planning Commission organized the event in the city, said a press release.

He said Bangladesh is poised to become a developing country soon and its development plans and implementation capacity must be improved accordingly.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain were special guests at the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam was present as the guest of honor. Member of the GED and Senior Secretary Dr Shamsul Alam moderated the program.

Humayun said the country's manufacturing and service sectors have already turned around for the implementation of Taka 72,500 crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dastagir Gazi said special attention should be given to all the local raw material based industries like jute, leather and tea which can add maximum value.

He said the demand for environment friendly fiber jute has increased in the world market.

Farhad Hossain emphasized on implementing the 'ombudsman' system to ensure 100 percent transparency and accountability.

He suggested that the issue of manpower increase in the judiciary should be included in the '8th Five Year Plan' for quick disposal of pending cases.





























