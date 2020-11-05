

BB bought $3.6b to keep forex market stable in July-Oct

Such buying also increases local currency supply in the market as part of its expansionary monetary policy and also make sure that exporters earnings in terms of dollar remain unchanged, bankers said.

Officials of the central bank said a fall in imports against a surge in remittance inflow was the reason for the overflow of dollars in the country's banking system and it has prompted BB to purchase the greenbacks.

The central bank injected around Tk 30,528 crore into the country's banking sector in July-October of FY21 by buying dollar. Apart from the injection through policy relaxations and dollar purchase, the BB would also inject Tk 38,000 crore into the banking system.

The enhanced money supply would help implementation of the five stimulus packages of the government in the form of refinancing to lenders. With the increase in currency flow, excess liquidity in the banking system increased to Tk 1,60,978.86 crore at the end of August this year.

Reviving the country's economy as hit hard by the coronavirus by way of increasing currency flow into the economy was another reason for the heavy purchasing of dollars from banks, the BB official said.

The money market regulator made Tk 18,600 crore available to banks by reducing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

In monetary policy statement of FY21, the BB went one step ahead by reducing the bank rate to 4 per cent from 5 per cent along with reducing the REPO rate to 4.75 per cent that was lowered to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent immediately after the start of coronavirus outbreak.

BB governor Fazle Kabir in unveiling the new monetary policy said, 'It is clear the Monetary Policy Stance (MPS) and monetary programmes for FY21 are expansionary and accommodative.' Its prime objective is to restore normalcy in economic activities to pre-coronavirus level.

On top of these initiatives, the record inflow of remittance after the coronavirus outbreak came as another scope for injecting money into the banking system.

After a slight down turn in remittance in March and April this year, its inflow grew significantly in May and June, taking the inflow to $18.2 billion in FY20. In the four months of FY21, expatriates sent $8.83 billion, up 43.24 per cent or $2.66 billion compared to the same period of last fiscal year.

Besides the remittance inflow, stagnation in imports against gradually improving export earnings also caused the BB to go for a dollar buying spree. As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserve exceeded $41 billion at the end of October with the addition of more than $8 billion in the last four months.





































