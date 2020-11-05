Video
Irfan Salim sent to jail after remand, bodyguard confesses to crime

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

The main accused in the naval officer Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan attack case, Irfan Salim, son of the ruling party lawmaker of Dhaka-7, Haji Salim, was sent to jail after two phases of remand.
Another accused in the case, Zahidul Mollah, bodyguard of Irfan,
confessed that he and other accused assaulted the military officer Wasif.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziaur Rahman ordered to send Irfan to jail on Wednesday rejecting his bail prayer.
Metropolitan Magistrate Habibur Rahman Chowdhury recorded Zahidul's confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. Pc). Later the court sent him to jail.
Investigation Officer (IO), Sub Inspector Mobinul Haque of the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the duo after two phases of five days of remand.
The duo was earlier placed on a three-day remand on October 28.
Irfan Salim was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a mobile court last Monday for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and foreign liquor.
After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and placed them on remand for two days.
Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday accusing Irfan and four others named and three unnamed people for assaulting him.
Meanwhile, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's Ward No 30 on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct.
City Corporation Section 1 of the Local Government Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.




Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid on Efran's father's house in Old Dhaka on Monday following the assault on the naval officer.
During the raid, RAB recovered foreign liquor, beer, firearm and illegal wireless communication devises including walkie-talkie sets from the residence.
Meanwhile two Dhaka courts fixed November 8  to hear  remand hearing in four cases relating to arms and drugs against Irfan Salim, son of ruling party lawmaker, Haji Salim, and his bodyguard Zahidul Mollah.


