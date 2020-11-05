Video
Rifat Sharif Murder

HC accepts Minni’s appeal challenging death sentence

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday accepted for hearing the appeal filed by death row convict Ayesha Siddika Minni challenging her death penalty, handed down by a Barguna court in her husband Rifat Sharif murder case.
At the same time, the HC suspended her fine of Tk 50,000 in the case.
The court also accepted Mohaiminul Islam Sifat's appeal, another convicted accused to death in Rifat Sharif murder case.
The HC bench of Justices M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman accepted the appeal after her lawyer placed it before the bench for hearing.
However, the HC did not fix any date for hearing the appeal.
Senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna stood for Minni along with Adv Makkiya Fatima Islam while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State in the court.
Earlier, Minni's lawyer ZI Khan Panna submitted the appeal at the HC bench on Tuesday afternoon.     On October 6, Ayesha Siddika Minni, had filed an appealed to the HC challenging death sentence in the case.
The death reference of the Rifat Sharif murder cases reached the HC to examine the trial court verdict on October 4. The death sentence of trial court requires the approval of the HC, which is known as a death reference case.
On September 30, Rifat Sharif's wife Aysha Siddika Minni and five others were sentenced to death over his killing in Barguna in broad daylight last year.
Barguna District and Session's Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.
The five other convicts are Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, Al Kaiyum alias Rabbi Akon Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy and Md Hasan.
The court also fined Tk 50,000 each after it found them guilty of committing the murder - an incident which caused public outcry across the country and beyond.
Rifat, 22, was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Govt College on June 26 last year while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.
After the incident, Rifat's father filed a murder case with Barguna Sadar Police Station accusing twenty-four people.


