Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD-US joint naval training opens

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Navy and US Navy joint training and display 'Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training' (CARAT-2020) was held at BN Fleet Headquarters in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Rear Admiral Mahbub-ul-Islam, Commander of BN Fleet, inaugurated the CARAT-2020 through videoconference. Captain Ann McCann, Commodore
of Destroyer Squadron-7 of US Navy joined the programme through videoconference from Singapore.
The CARAT-2020 is aimed at promoting the existing cooperation between Bangladesh and US navy, an ISPR press release said. The programme is being held under the supervision of the BN Fleet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No mask, No service
Irfan Salim sent to jail after remand, bodyguard confesses to crime
HC accepts Minni’s appeal challenging death sentence
BD-US joint naval training opens
coronavirus update bangladesh
C-19 death toll crosses 6000 mark with 21 new deaths
Forex reserves may hit $50b by Dec next yr: Finance Minister
We’re on track to  win: Biden


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft