BD-US joint naval training opens

Bangladesh Navy and US Navy joint training and display 'Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training' (CARAT-2020) was held at BN Fleet Headquarters in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Mahbub-ul-Islam, Commander of BN Fleet, inaugurated the CARAT-2020 through videoconference. Captain Ann McCann, Commodore

of Destroyer Squadron-7 of US Navy joined the programme through videoconference from Singapore.

The CARAT-2020 is aimed at promoting the existing cooperation between Bangladesh and US navy, an ISPR press release said. The programme is being held under the supervision of the BN Fleet.









