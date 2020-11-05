Video
C-19 death toll crosses 6000 mark with 21 new deaths

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the country has crossed 6000 mark and was pegged at 6,004 on Wednesday with 21more deaths, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Now, the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.
A total of 1,517 new infections were recorded with testing of 13,914 new samples in 24 hours ending at 8:00 am, which took the total number of people infected to 4,14,164, added the release.
Meanwhile, 1,910 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recoveries stands at 3,31,697 and the recovery rate at 80.09 percent.
Among the 21 deceased, 17 were men and four women, while one was between 21-30 years' old, four within 41-50, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years' old, added the release.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
Globally, over 47.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.21 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 17.33 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.09 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and four female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,621 were males (76.97 per cent) and 1,383 females (23.03 per cent).


