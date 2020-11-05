Forex reserves may hit $50b by Dec next yr: Finance Minister





"We hope that our foreign currency reserves will reach $50 billion within the next 14 months", the minister told reporters at a briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.

He also said the volume of foreign exchange reserve will continue to grow.

Replying to a query, Kamal said the money from the forex reserves could be invested in good development projects which would be sponsored by the government.

"In such cases, our money will remain within the country instead going out," he added.

The demand for money has substantially declined globally after the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said, adding that keeping the forex reserves in any foreign banks is not profitable now. "

About a private firm's proposal to borrow from forex reserves, the finance minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the absolute authority to take decision in this regard.

"The mechanism applied in foreign reserve management is her brain-child. As a result, the reserves jumped from $31 billion to $36 billion, then to $39 billion and now it has reached $41 billion," the minister added.

















Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves will reach $50 billion by December 2021, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday."We hope that our foreign currency reserves will reach $50 billion within the next 14 months", the minister told reporters at a briefing after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.He also said the volume of foreign exchange reserve will continue to grow.Replying to a query, Kamal said the money from the forex reserves could be invested in good development projects which would be sponsored by the government."In such cases, our money will remain within the country instead going out," he added.The demand for money has substantially declined globally after the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said, adding that keeping the forex reserves in any foreign banks is not profitable now. "About a private firm's proposal to borrow from forex reserves, the finance minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the absolute authority to take decision in this regard."The mechanism applied in foreign reserve management is her brain-child. As a result, the reserves jumped from $31 billion to $36 billion, then to $39 billion and now it has reached $41 billion," the minister added.