

We’re on track to win: Biden

"Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this (election)," 77-year-old Biden told a crowd in his hometown of Delware.

When last reports came in Biden had received 237 electoral college votes as against 213 of incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

"We knew this was gonna go long. But who knew we were gonna go into tomorrow morning maybe even longer. But look we feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said in a speech in the wee hours of Wednesday.

-Agencies















