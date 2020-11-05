Highest turnout in 120 years, data suggests





At 66.9%, the turnout rate of the voting-eligible population was the highest since 1900, the website's data indicates. That year, Republican President William McKinley defeated his Democratic challenger, William Jennings Bryan, on a turnout of 73.7%. Unlike 2020's election, 1900's produced a clear-cut result.

"The 2020 presidential election had the highest turnout rate in 120 years," the founder of the US Elections Project, professor Michael McDonald, tweeted on Wednesday "There is still a fair amount of guesswork involving outstanding ballots to be counted. I will continue to refine these estimates over the coming weeks."

This year, election observers had predicted a high turnout driven in part by a surge in mail-in ballots and early voters mindful of the threat posed by coronavirus. More than 100 million people, a record, voted early, it has been estimated.

European stock markets are volatile as uncertainty continues over the outcome of the US election. Indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt opened sharply lower after incumbent President Donald Trump vowed to launch a Supreme Court challenge.

However, they had recovered by mid-morning, trading higher on the day before zigzagging again. All three were in positive territory by lunchtime, with the dollar up against the pound but down against the euro. On Tuesday, the three major US indexes closed higher, with the Dow up more than 2%.

The modern standard for presidential turnout is 1908, when 65.7% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the race between William Howard Taft and William Jennings Bryan. (The seat was open when Teddy Roosevelt announced, just before his 1904 victory, that he would not run again.) The actual election was a bit of a walkover -- as Taft, benefiting from Roosevelt's popularity and endorsement, beat Jennings Bryan 321 electoral votes to 162.

Turnout declined steadily for, roughly, the next 50 years -- although it dipped below 50% of eligible voters only twice: in 1920 and 1924. (Those dips are explained by the hesitant participation of women in the elections after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in May 1920.)

In 1960, however, turnout surged back to near-record levels with 63.8% of eligible voters turning out to choose between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Kennedy's candidacy excited Americans previously uninterested in politics, while Nixon was a known commodity as the sitting vice president. The race was also extremely close throughout, perhaps convincing people more than usual that their votes mattered.

The 1960 election was a one-off, though -- as turnout in presidential elections slumped in its wake. In advance of the 1976 presidential election -- in which just 54.8% of eligible voters cast a ballot, according to the United States Elections Project -- The New York Times' Robert Reinhold wrote of the declining interest of the average American in their elections.

Whatever the reason, turnout in presidential election continued to slide. In 1988, fewer than 53% of eligible voters actually voted, while as recently as the 2000 election that number was 54.2%.

Barack Obama's candidacy in 2008 led to the highest voter participation rate in recent memory -- 61.6% of eligible voters -- but that number dipped to 58.6% for his 2012 reelection race. And even with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump -- two very well-known and uniquely divisive figures -- on the ballot in 2016, just 60.1% of eligible voters voted. -BBC















