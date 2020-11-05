BB sets strict terms on loans from forex reserves





The opinion of BB came following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on July 8 that discussed if foreign reserve currency could be used in the local development projects.

After the meeting the Prime Minister asked the BB to look into whether loans could be taken from the country's foreign exchange reserves for major development projects in the public sector.

The BB's growing reserve currently stands at over US$41.

The Prime Minister further said at the ECNEC meeting, "We borrow in dollars from abroad. Since we have dollars, we can borrow from our own dollars."

After the proposal, the Ministry of Finance wanted to know the opinion of BB in this regard. A letter was sent from the Ministry of Finance to the Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

After receiving the letter, the BB discussed and reviewed the matter. On the basis of its review a letter was sent to the Ministry of Finance from the BB.

The central bank in their careful consideration has taken into consideration both the risks and possible way of lending money from the reserve to the government authorities concerned.

The central bank hinted at lending from reserve indirectly through commercial banks for public projects under strict terms and conditions.

When contacted with some BB officials they shared their opinion with the Daily Observer. A senior official said it was not possible to lend directly from foreign currency reserve to any development project.

He said once import is required for any government's development project, the bank must first open an letter of credit (LC) and only if the bank fails to provide the required foreign exchange at the time of opening the LC or at the time of repayment of the LC, the central bank may lend it as per the demand from the reserve.

In that sense, the bank will repay the debt of the LC and in this process the central bank will assist in the import of development project materials from the reserve.

The BB official requesting anonymity said such an idea was also given to the government about financing in public sector development projects.

Another BB official in the Foreign Exchange Reserve and Treasury Management Department (FRTMD) said, "Till today there is no clear progress in the issue. He said this was really tough to lend money from reserve as it may deplete fast any time at any time as there is fear of second wave cornona infection that may affect both export and remittance."

"Besides that, our foreign direct investment and foreign loans are not happening as per the projection and it may not increase due to persisting pandemic," he said.

However, the BB official said few proposals were made and it was forwarded to the authorities concerned.

And once there is final decision, it could be a kind of refinancing that the BB will deposit its reserve in commercial banks with strong guarantee and the banks will then pay import bills in favor of public development projects.

He said the central bank can never lend money and it cannot do business but it is possible to provide foreign exchange to banks as like as banks' outsourcing foreign currency loans from external sources.

He said there is no opportunity to give loan directly from the reserve to any project. The central bank can assist in development projects by lending, selling or depositing foreign currency to commercial banks.

In this case, the bank and the customer have to abide by some difficult conditions.

Economists said the country's foreign exchange reserve plays an important role in maintaining the economic balance. The value of money remains stable, especially if there are more reserves, they said.















