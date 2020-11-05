‘Be cautious of Grameen Service Bangladesh Ltd’

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has urged everyone to be cautious of 'Grameen Service Bangladesh Limited' which has been deceiving unsuspecting people.

The ministry issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday saying the company has recently issued a circular using the name of the ministry with the forged signature of its secretary.

According to the GSBL circular, the ministry permitted it to appoint two supervisors and a security guard from the union to district level through freedom fighters. The ministry said it never gives such approvals to any private company. The GSBL circular was intended to deceive the people, the ministry said, calling it false and fabricated.

"Their goal was to deceive the people and embezzle money," the ministry said, urging the people not to be misled. -BSS