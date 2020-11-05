Suspended DIG (Prisons) Partha Banik indicted



A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against Partha Gopal Banik, suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet Division, in a case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence in the capital.

After framing charges, Judge Nazrul Islam of Special Judge's Court-10 fixed November 18 to start the trial of the case.

Partha, now in jail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the judge read out the charges to him.

ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir pleaded to court to frame charges while defence lawyer Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji opposed to frame charges.







