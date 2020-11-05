Whoever comes to power, we have no problem

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh does not have any problem whoever wins the US election.

"Whoever comes to power, we've no problem," Dr Momen told reporters at his office mentioning that the foreign policy does not depend on any individual.

He said it is too early to say who will win the election.

Meanwhile, many analysts are saying that if Joe Biden wins, he may relax restrictions on immigration laws, that will help Bangladeshi but former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain told the media that "Easing immigration laws will, mostly benefit the Latinos and Indians, who make up a large portion of the immigrant population in the US.".







